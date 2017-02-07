Dangerous turn

The Abbottabad roundabout situated in front of Cadet College Hasanabdal is without a traffic signal and no traffic police is present to regulate the traffic. This has resulted in a lot of road accidents. The road connects Rawalpindi to Peshawar therefore the traffic flow is quite heavy. Trucks, vans etc make the road heavily congested as well.

The traffic regulatory authorities are requested to look into this matter immediately and approve the installation of traffic signals. This will not only save the lives of commuters but will also help smooth the traffic flow.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

