Kashmir Day was observed yesterday (Feb 5). The day was celebrated to remind the world that we will continue to support the Kashmiri people. For decades, the world has ignored the Indian aggression in the region. The Modi-led Indian government must realise that adopting an ostrich like approach to the Kashmir issue will not help it all. Kashmir is the world’s largest and most militarised territorial dispute. The history of Kashmir is full with atrocities, illegal detentions, inhumane tortures, gang rapes, and killings of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces. The year 2016 was no exception and the killing of a freedom fighter, Burhan Wanni, gave a new life to the indigenous uprising in the valley. It is pertinent to mention that the UN also adopted a number of resolutions to resolve the Kashmir, but India created hurdles.

If the environment of brinkmanship, bellicosity, retaliation and counter-retaliation continues to prevail, the peace of the whole region will be at a knife’s edge. Mere lip-service by the international community will not suffice. Concrete steps should be taken to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiris.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

*****

Kashmir Day is a reminder of the plight of the people of Kashmir. The Kashmir issue should be resolved soon and Indian atrocities in the region must be stopped. A lot of innocent people have been killed. India’s use of pellet guns blinded hundreds of people. It is unfortunate that the international community is silent over these atrocities.

The humanitarian crisis in Kashmir is being ignored by the whole world. The issue needs to be raised on a global platform. The Kashmiri people have suffered a lot.

Naima Sadaqat

Rawalpindi

*****

For almost seven decades now, the people of Kashmir are being martyred and the world community has turned a blind eye to their cause. Pakistanis have always supported their freedom movement and have stood by them at all times. Since the last eight months, the freedom struggle has gained momentum. After the death of a young Kashmiri freedom fighter, the struggle took a new turn which was brutally suppressed by India. The use of pellet guns by the Indian military blinded a large number of people.

Pakistan openly supports Kashmir and has raised the issue on global platforms. The rest of the 56 Muslim countries should also break their criminal silence now and should raise voices against the Indian oppression in the region.

Hafsa Khaled

Lahore

