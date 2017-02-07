JAMRUD: Opposing the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber of Pakhtunkhwa, a jirga of elders from Khyber Agency held in Jamrud on Monday urged the government to either form an independent Fata legislative council or announce a separate province status for the tribal areas.

Malik Ghaffar Khan Afridi, a tribal elder, said the Fata merger with KP was unacceptable to the tribal people. He said a legislative council should be formed to legislate for the tribal region in line with the local social, political and traditions.

The elder believed that the Fata reforms proposed by the government committee went against tribal customs and traditions. He said legislation and policies on Fata should be made in the light of local traditions and customs.

Malik Ghaffar Khan Afridi opposed the extension of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and high courts to Fata, saying local residents knew well how to resolve their issues through a jirga system.

“We want constitutional protection for our traditional tribal jirga, and customs,” he said, adding the people won’t accept any decision that would create new problems and complications for them.

Another elder, Ismail Khan said all disputes in Fata could be resolved through traditional tribal jirga system. He called for the immediate reconstruction of educational and health facilities in Fata. He said mega development projects should be initiated in the region and local body elections held in all tribal agencies for the effective resolution of civic issues. Another speaker said only an independent Fata legislative council could ensure socio-economic change in Fata through legislation.

