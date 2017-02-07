LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Ole Thonke, agreed to make speedy progress on the project of generation of electricity through wind in South Punjab.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in different sectors were discussed.

Wind power project, being set up in South Punjab with the cooperation of Danish company VESTAS, Faisalabad Waste Water Treatment Project and cooperation in health sector also came under discussion.

Talking to Danish Ambassador, Shahbaz Sharif said there were good relations between Pakistan and Denmark and stressed upon the need to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that speedy work being carried out on energy projects was unprecedented in the history of the country. He said that besides traditional sources, power generation plants through alternative sources were being set up. He said work was being done on generation of electricity through hydel, solar, gas, coal and other sources and all-out resources were being utilised for speedy completion of energy projects.

Shahbaz Sharif said that solar projects were being established in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur. He said that work was in progress on 3,600 megawatt gas-based projects in the province. He said that Danish company VESTAS was working on the project of electricity generation through wind in Punjab and expressed the hope that this project would be completed within stipulated period. He said that 6.7 cent tariff for wind power project would result in provision of cheap electricity to the consumers. He said that Denmark was working with the Punjab government in health sector and Pakistan and Denmark had to take speedy steps for enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and social sectors. He said a very conducive atmosphere had been created for investment in Punjab. He said that Danish investors should fully benefit from investment opportunities in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Danish Ambassador said there were vast opportunities in Pakistan especially Punjab. He said the all-out effort would be made to complete wind power project in the stipulated period. He said that getting tariff of 6.7 cent for this project was a good news. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab government had extended cooperation at every level with regard to speedy progress on this project. He said that Shahbaz Sharif had forwarded the projects with Punjab Speed and term Punjab Speed was an honour for Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

