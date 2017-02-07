Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said the government was considering setting up a provincial curriculum authority.

Taken for quality teacher training and modifying the curriculum according to modern needs, the decision was spoken of during Dahar’s meeting with founder of Zindagi Trust, Shehzad Roy, on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by secretary education schools, Mustafa Jamal Syed, additional secretary, Muhammad Soho, and other concerned officers.

The minister claimed that providing education and health was the government’s responsibility but the private sector’s role should not be ignored.

The education minister suggested designing the curriculum in a way that enabled students to better cope with practicalities of life. Several reputed institutions have been taken on board for the project by the education department, Dahar added.

Acquiring education is the fundamental right of each child, and ensuring fulfilment of this right is the state’s responsibility, the education minister said.

Lauding NGOs’ role in promoting education, the minister asked them to further cooperate with the government to educate people of the entire province.

The Zindagi Trust founder informed Dahar that his organisation was interested in launching a training program for public school teachers, since they play a key role in the uplift of educational institutions.

Roy informed that his NGO would provide training to 60 teachers in the first phase and would gradually enhance the numbers; teachers training institutions would also be made better.

