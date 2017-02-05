Heaps of garbage, stinking gutters and dirty streets are some of the distinctive features of this city. The lack of garbage disposal in the city is worsening by the day. The piles of trash keep lying for days on the streets, evoking a strong stench. The smell is so bad that one cannot pass by them. Hundreds of flies and mosquitoes fly over them and make the heaps their breeding grounds. These piles of garbage are not only annoying the residents but are also becoming the cause of multiple diseases. The accumulation of litter in the absence of an effective disposal system has become a serious health hazard – numerous infectious and other diseases in certain parts of the city have become rampant. Several areas already lack proper facilities for the collection and lifting of garbage, resulting in insanitary conditions.

There are no checks and balances and no one is taking serious action to solve the problem at all. This sense of complacency has left the residents of Karachi feeling really frustrated. The issue needs to be addressed immediately. Sindh government should look into the matter and find solutions to make Karachi clean and beautiful. The government is requested to take necessary steps to improve the state of environmental affairs in Karachi. If the prevailing practices continue, Karachi cannot be neat and clean.

Areeba Hafeez

Karachi

0



0







Clean up was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184103-Clean-up/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Clean up" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184103-Clean-up.