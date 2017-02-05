Islamabad

Adviser of Municipal Corporation Islamabad Raja Hameed has said that they sought funds worth Rs1 billion to set up chairman offices and appoint secretaries and staff members in fifty union councils of the capital city.

He said they have sent a letter to the interior ministry and asked for provision of the funds to set up chairman office and appoint a secretary, a computer operator and a peon in each of the fifty union councils.

"Setting up the chairman office and appointment of the secretaries and the staff members would help resolve the basic issues of the people. At the moment there are no offices where the people can come and file their complaints," he said.

Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said there are only eight secretaries and each of them is currently looking after the affairs of six to seven union councils but every union council would have its own secretary in near future.

He said the affairs of the union councils were dealt in the past with Local Government Ordinance 1979 but the present local bodies system has been introduced after promulgation of Local Government Ordinance 2015.

Member Planning of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Asad Mehboob said it has been decided to transfer some employees of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to temporarily serve in the union councils.

