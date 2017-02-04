LAHORE

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), after a series of consultative meetings with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has finalised various sites in Lahore division for the purpose of industrial zoning.

While appreciating the tireless efforts of the LDA team led by Director General Zahid Akhter Zaman, LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice-President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that the initiative would lay a foundation of industrialisation in the province and attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

They said that the LCCI former Senior Vice-President Almas Hyder, Additional Secretary Mazhar Elahi and their companions also deserved praise for working on the gigantic task.

They said that this would be immensely beneficial for the business community as substantial land in the Lahore division (Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana) had been reserved by LDA for the industrial use where the requisite infrastructure would be provided by the government for the industry. This step would prove to be a game changer in the economic development of Punjab by formalising the industrial sector and making it convenient for the investors to open the new industrial units on the designated sites, they said.

A formal notification would be issued by LDA shortly after the approval of the Punjab chief minister.

