Weather report

LAHORE: The weather Thursday remained cloudy in the city while the Met office issued a warning that flash floods may occur in upper areas of the country during the next two days. The Met office said that a new westerly system is likely to approach Pakistan during this weekend.

They said under the influence of this weather system, Balochistan may witness rain/thunderstorm at scattered places in the province on Friday and Saturday while snowfall is also expected over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ FATA, the Met office predicted rain/thunderstorm at a number places from Friday to Sunday while isolated heavy rain/snow over the hills is also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

In Punjab/Islamabad, the Met office predicted rain/thunderstorm at a number of places of upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions) on Saturday and Sunday while snowfall is also expected over the hills of Murree and Galliyat during the period. Rain is also expected at isolated places of south Punjab on Saturday.

In Sindh, the Met office predicted rain/thunderstorm at isolated places of the province on Saturday while in Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir it predicted rain/snowfall with isolated heavy falls at a number of places from Friday to Sunday.

The Met office said that due to intermittent rain there is a risk of landslides/flash floods in the vulnerable areas of upper KP/FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday/Sunday. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam, Parachinar and Astore where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore maximum temperature raised to 21 °C whereas the humidity level was 53 per cent. The Met office said lowest minimum temperature in Lahore was 8 °C.

