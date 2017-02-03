LAHORE

The three-day long first ever of its kind musical, crafts and cuisines festival of Punjab & Gilgit-Baltistan titled "Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan Fusion Festival-2017 was inaugurated at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall and Greater Iqbal Park on Thursday.

The Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council and Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari, who was the chief guest on this occasion, with the Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Capt (R) Atta Mohammad Khan by his side, inaugurated the event.

Lashari said the festival would help to strengthen the mutual relations between the people of different parts of country and provide a unique chance to experience the cultural richness.

Capt Atta said the main objectives of the festival were to promote brotherhood between the people, highlight the cultural assets and present the real peaceful and soft image of Pakistan to the world.

