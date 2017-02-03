Briefs

UBL Funds, 1LINK ink accord

KARACHI: UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds) has signed an agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited (“1LINk”), the largest banking Switch in Pakistan, to facilitate investors through the launch of UBL Funds-Online Investment facility, a statement said on Thursday.

The launching ceremony was held at the UBL Funds’ Corporate Office in Karachi, it added. Under this partnership, UBL Funds is enabled at 1LINK through which UBL Funds’ investors can avail of digital payment services over a period of time through 1LINK member banks, the statement said. UBL Funds’ Online Investment facility caters to investors who want to make subsequent investments online, it added.

Pakistan to host 13th ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on March 1, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday. In the weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the summit meeting having its roots in Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) will be preceded by the meetings of the senior officials and the Council of Foreign Ministers. The RCD was a multi-governmental organisation, which was originally established in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. The ECO has now been expanded and comprises 10 members.

Smeda, Bank Alfalah sign agreement

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and Bank Alfalah signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for the development of the SME sector across Pakistan, a statement said. The MoU was signed by Atif Bajwa, CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Haroon Ahmed Khan, general manager Business and Sector Development Division, Smeda, at a ceremony held at the Learning Center of the Bank Alfalah.

