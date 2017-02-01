PESHAWAR: At least 11 persons, including three security personnel, were wounded when a truck of the Frontier Corps (FC) was targetted with a roadside bomb in Naguman on the Charsadda Road on Tuesday.

The truck was coming from Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand Agency. Heavy contingents of police and other forces rushed to the spot after the explosion."An improvised explosive device weighing around five kilogrammes was planted on the roadside that targeted the truck of the FC coming from tribal areas," Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Tahir told The News.

The bomb disposal unit (BDU) personnel rushed to the spot to see if there was another explosive device planted to target the security personnel coming to the site after the blast. However, the BDU officials after inspecting the area declared it cleared.Bilal Faizi, the spokesman for the Rescue 1122, said two of the wounded were provided first aid on the spot while three security personnel and six others were taken to a hospital.

"The civilians injured in the blast were passengers of a coach. They included Nek Mohammad, Ilyas, Zahid Ali, Umair Ali, Imran, Nifaz Ali, Niaz Mohammad and Amjad," he added.A search operation was carried out in the vicinity after the blast.The FC has been in the frontline in the war against terrorism has been part of military operations against the militants in Fata. A number of FC personnel have been killed and wounded in attacks carried out by the militants. There have been threats of militants planning to carry out attacks in the city for the last many days.The police have increased patrolling and carried out a number of search operations in the wake of the threats.

