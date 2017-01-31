RAWALPINDI: An applicant Syeda Shaheen Bukhari here Monday filed an application before the Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah against sexual harassment and discrimination meted to her at her office in National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

LHC CJ has been at LHC’s Rawalpindi bench as he had a schedule visit of Adiyala Jail. According to Assistant Advocate General (AAG) Nayer Rizvi, it was just an application and not a writ petition.

LHC CJ referred the matter to AAG to seek information about this case. It is to mention here that the lady, who is a deputy assistant director at Nadra, had already filed a writ petition before the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench.

And an LHC judge on January 26 had directed FIA not to arrest the lady and she may also be not harassed. The applicant said that she had been allegedly harassed by her colleagues to make her surrender to their illicit desires.

In past she was deliberately transferred from Karachi to Islamabad away to her home after she made a written complaint against one colleague, however, the matter was put under the carpet. After management change she was dragged into false cases of stolen cards and fake medical bills. She has also been deprived of her due promotion as well.

