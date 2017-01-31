DUBAI: The four-day Arab Health Exhibition started in Dubai World Trade Centre where Pakistan pavilion is also shining amongst the pavilion of 38 dedicated countries. Thirty-five Pakistani exhibitors from Sialkot, Lahore and Karachi have been presenting their health related products.

Pakistan’s newly appointed Consulate General of Pakistan to Dubai Brigadier (R) Syed Javed Hassan inspected the Pakistani Pavilion and inquired about the facilities provided by the commercial section of Pakistan Consulate Dubai in the association of Trade Development of Pakistan.

Speaking with The News International, Syed Javed Hassan proudly stated that Pakistan has very vibrant and competitive pharmaceutical and surgical instruments industry. He hoped that Pakistani exports related to health industry would get momentum after participating in Arab Health 2017.

Commercial Counselor of the Consulate General of Pakistan Dr Nasir Khan said that Pakistani exports related to pharmaceutical and surgical industry would reach $350 million in near future.

During the four day event, Pakistani exhibitors are looking forward for B2B meeting with potential buyers, trade visitors and will help them to explore new trading avenues. In a question to The News International, some Pakistani exhibitors stated that the Arab Health Expo had always facilitated in establishing ties with local, regional business concerns.

While few exhibitors complained that the multiple taxation in Pakistan, energy crisis and non-availability of international inspection by global firms had been affecting the exports downwards.

Arab Health is the second largest healthcare exhibition in the world, after Germany’s annual Medica, and the largest in the Middle East. Over 4,400 international healthcare companies are taking part in the event.

0



0







Pakistan takes part in Arab Health Exhibition was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182968-Pakistan-takes-part-in-Arab-Health-Exhibition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan takes part in Arab Health Exhibition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182968-Pakistan-takes-part-in-Arab-Health-Exhibition.