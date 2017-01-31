briefs

IFC, Meezan Bank sign agreement

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed an advisory agreement with Meezan Bank to help boost access to Islamic finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for economic and employment growth in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The agreement will help Meezan Bank utilise IFCs global expertise to scale up its SME banking and improve its supply chain finance programme, to meet SME financing needs. Supply chain finance is an innovative way to finance SMEs, while leveraging the financial strength of bigger businesses.

“The partnership with IFC will help us strengthen our footprint in the SME market as the leading Islamic bank in the country and expand the reach of Shariah-compliant products to this critical segment,” said Irfan Siddiqui, chief executive officer of Meezan Bank.

Shell Tameer Awards on Feb 3

News Desk

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan is organising the Shell Tameer Awards on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the British Deputy High Commission, a statement said on Monday. Shell Tameer is a social investment programme that works with young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into established businesses, it added.

Traditional employment opportunities are limited, as millions of young people join the workforce each year. The programme has been working for over a decade and has helped establish 3,500 businesses and trained 800,000 people, it added.

Museum exhibits sketches of Edhi

By our correspondent

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra accompanied by Faisal Edhi, inaugurated an exhibition of pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi by Jimmy Engineer at the State Bank Museum and Art Gallery in Karachi on Monday.

The sketches by Jimmy Engineer, who also accompanied the governor, portray Abdul Sattar Edhi’s humanitarian works and his love and dedication to the downtrodden of the society. The sketches have been gifted to the SBP by the artist himself. It was also announced that a coin of Rs50 would be issued in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi in March 2017.

