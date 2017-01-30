LAHORE: JI Spokesman Amirul Azeem has questioned criticism of the opposition leadership by the government ministers for mere exercise of democratic right of asking about the sources of huge assets of the rulers.

Without naming the ministers who had been targeting the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership, Amirul Azeem in a rejoinder on Sunday said some cronies of the government had come down to mudslinging on the JI instead of explaining the rulers’ position in the Panama Leaks issue.

He said the rulers had always been annoyed with the JI because it opposed their policies of carrying on interest-based economy, betraying the Afghans and Kashmiris freedom struggle. He said JI had always made these matters as national issues because of its credibility and goodwill among the general public.

The JI spokesman said the rulers would have done well if they had understood this plain fact. However, he said, unfortunately, the rulers would never understand this thing while in power and would keep on talking nonsense time and again. However, when out of power, they would know these things well.

He said those who could not understand JI’s policy regarding Pakistan should go through its founder Maulana Abul Ala Maudoodi’s writings on the concept of ideology which the Muslim League had been distributing at its public meetings or listen Maulana Maudoodi’s speeches broadcast from the Radio Pakistan soon after the establishment of Pakistan. He alleged that the mentality of the rulers was far worse than the feudal lords and they considered the masses their subjects.

On the issue of assemblies’ seats, Amirul Azeem said this demand was not one sided but had always been mutual adjustment. He said the JI had made seat adjustments in every era but had never ignored its goals or objectives in this process. The same had been the guiding principle in the seat adjustment with the PML and other parties.

