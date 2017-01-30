If the Brexit supporters and populist press have acclaimed the offensive tone adopted by May and her preference for a ‘hard Brexit’, the truth is that the British prime minister is driving her country down a hazardous road and does not have the upper hand in the upcoming negotiations with the EU.

Both the British and the European economy may continue to suffer as a result of this unexpected divorce, but the UK has more to lose in this conflict than the EU, which has displayed an impressively unified front so far in this conflict.

May’s speech may have sounded convincing to her supporters, but it was plagued by contradictions. Her objective was to demonstrate that she is capable of declaring Britain’s ‘independence from Europe’, as demanded by Brexit voters, while securing most of the economic benefits her country enjoyed from its EU membership.

As such, she announced the decision to leave the single market, but also underlined the need for targeting reciprocity in future economic agreements with the union. She called for a decrease in the number of European workers in the UK, but admitted that her country desperately needs educated immigrants.

And the paroxysm of contradiction was reached when she declared that she would negotiate for the permanence of duty free exports towards the EU, while rejecting the common tariffs with other countries, such as the United States.

However, European countries are unlikely to display any leniency towards London. A strict enforcement of the treaties previously signed between London and the EU would categorically prohibit the UK from negotiating any bilateral trade agreements before the end of the Brexit negotiations.

Moreover, Guy Verhofstadt who heads the Brexit talks on behalf of the EU, is preparing to present an invoice to the UK in order to settle all current British commitments to European policies. These short-term challenges may be hard to swallow for the UK, but the biggest threat for the country’s economic stability will the long-term impact of Brexit on its economy.

All eyes are now on London and the future of the capital’s financial institutions that have been the source of a significant percentage of the British wealth over the past few decades. A hard Brexit means that British firms will be stripped of their European financial passports and their ability to clear Euro-denominated securities.

As a result, Douglas Flint, the chief executive of HSBC, confirmed that his bank would probably transfer its clearing operations to its Paris office. This is significant as, although security-clearing only represents a few thousand jobs, they are at the centre of several key banking operations - syndication, risk management, cash flow optimisation, etc.

If the British economy has not felt yet the impact of the Brexit vote, it is due to the collapse of the British currency that boosted exports and tourism. But those positive outcomes are always short-lived. The simultaneous increase in import prices in energy and technology will eventually reduce the structural competitiveness of British companies as well as their capacity to invest overseas.

On the political front, May purposely forgot to mention the impact of Brexit on the calls for independence in Scotland which may organise a new independence referendum as early as next year. The reintroduction of a formal frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also holds the seeds of renewed conflicts.

However determined and confident supporters of Brexit may appear, their country remains in a position of weakness after the EU membership referendum and has much to lose in these negotiations. Neither the Germans, nor the French is willing to be bullied around, and the Britons are about to discover the cost of their decision.

This article has been excerpted from: ‘Why a hard Brexit will cost the UK more than Europe’.

Courtesy: Aljazeera.com

0



0







Hard Brexit was posted in Opinion of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182675-Hard-Brexit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hard Brexit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182675-Hard-Brexit.