Pakistan completed its nuclear triad when it successfully test-fired submarine-launched cruise missile Babur III. On Jan 25, the country test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile, ‘Ababeel’, which has a range of 2200 km. This has strengthened the country’s strategic nuclear arsenal.

In 1998, the country gained the status of being a nuclear state. Now, the country has become the seventh country in the world that has the MIRV technology. Today, Pakistan’s missile technology stands at an advanced level strengthening the country’s defence.

Abubakar Farooqui

Islamabad

