LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has said that had Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his commitments for the enforcement of the Shariah made at the Holy Kaaba and the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) mosque he might not have to face the PanamaLeaks problem.

Talking to a delegation from Swat at Mansoora on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the world at large had frequently witnessed the change of

governments in this country and rulers far more powerful than Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had become a

part of history and dictators like Pervez Musharraf were not daring to return to the country.

He said the tools of the international establishment had been ruling the country for the last seventy years and the character and conduct of these people been exposed in the PanamaLeaks. He said the PanamaLeaks did not include the name of any religious party member or any Madrissah or Maulvi as only the people coming to power again and again had been mentioned.

He said these people had been fully exposed and the masses must recognise them. They should reject them in the next elections as they were responsible for all the ills in the country.

The JI chief declared that future of the mankind lay in Islam and the conspiracies of the world powers to alter the Islamic character of Pakistan would never succeed.

He said the enemy wanted to shatter the Muslims

unity through projecting racial, ethnic and regional biases. He said the JI could not betray its nation by serving as agents of the world establishment.

Sirajul Haq said the West had begun a war against the Muslim world and the Muslims blood was being shed all around but the UN and its Security Council were deaf and dumb on the issue of the Muslims.

The UN had failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir whereas East Taimor and South Sudan were separated from their countries in no time.

He said that one and half billion Muslims in the

world did not have any representation in the UN Security Council. Therefore the Muslim world should have their own United Nations to protect their interests.

