Research work

-
Research workJanuary 28, 2017Print : Newspost
This refers to the article, ‘The world of innovation’ (Jan 25) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer has asked for research in fields of genetics, robotics, artificial intelligence etc. Pakistan is heavily in debt that is even unable to pay its debt-service charges. More than half of the country’s population is living below the poverty line. The country is facing a growing number of problems – widespread of life-threatening disease, having the highest still birth rate in the world, shortage of water, energy crisis etc. The need of the hour is to come up with a solution to solve the country’s major problems.
Research should be carried out to solve the country’s never-ending problems. The plight of the common man should be addressed instead of spending millions of rupees on high-tech gadgets which benefit only the elite.
Dr Sabah A K Akhtar
Rawalpindi