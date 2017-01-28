3,773 NGOs deregistered in Punjab

Lahore

The government of Punjab has cancelled the registration of 3,773 out of the 8,529 non-government organisations (NGOs) registered across the province so far, The News has learnt.

Out of the NGOs deregistered, 346 had been under observation for long. The registration of the NGOs was cancelled for reasons like failing to provide audit reports, accounts details and information about the sources of funding to the relevant departments.

An official from the Social Welfare Department disclosed to The News, on the condition of anonymity, that many of the NGOs' registration was cancelled on the state pressure because they were found involved in anti-state activities.

According to the document available with The News, only in Lahore division, 935 NGOs have been deregistered. Lahore stands on the first number on the list of the divisions with the highest number of deregistered NGOs.

In Faisalabad division, 581 NGOs have been deregistered. Gujranwala falls at the third number with 503 NGOs deregistered in the division.

In Rawalpindi division 499 NGOs, in Multan division 378, in Sargodha division 319, in Bahawalpur division 258, in Dera Ghazi Khan 220 and in Sahiwal division 80 NGOs have been deregistered.

The names of some of the deregistered NGOs are: Alraza Educational Welfare Society, Hilal-e-Pakistan Welfare Society, 395 D Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, Multan, Child Welfare and Vocational Training for Women, Haider Lines, Multan Cantt, Madina Welfare Society, Mofti Park, Bhagatpura, Chah Miran, Lahore, Quran Welfare Society, Ghoray Shah Lahore, Bazam-e Niswa Cooperative Society, Akram Park, Shadbagh, Lahore, Muslim Welfare Society, Afzal Park Shadbagh, Lahore, Heritage Organization for Conservation of Culture Promotion and Rehabilitation (HOCCRA), 14-C Trust Colony, Bahawalpur, Rural Women Welfare Organization, Model Town, Bahawalpur, Insan Dost Ladies Welfare Organization, Bund Road, Bahawalpur and Peoples Welfare Council, Village PO Banth, Gujjar Khan.

The district-wise data regarding the deregistered NGOs up till December 31, 2016, as shared by Social Welfare Department and Bai-ul-Maal Punjab, shows that in Bahawalpur district 145 NGOs, in Bahawalnagar 32, in Rahimyar Khan 145, in Dera Ghazi Khan 58, in Layyah 24, in Muzafargarh 123, in Rajanpur 15, in Faisalabad 443, in Chiniot 33, in Jhang 26, in Tobat Tek Singh 79, in Gujranwala 179, in Gujrat 105, in Hafizabad 42, in Mandi Bahauddin 44, in Norwoal 40, in Sialkot 93, in Kasur 66, in Lahore 833, in Nankana Sahib 16 and in Sheikhupura 20 NGOs have been deregistered.

In Rawalpindi district 306, in Attock 26, in Chakwal 99, in Jhelum 68, in Multan 173, in Khanewal 54, in Lodhran 80, in Vehari 71, in Sahiwal 38, in Okara 27, in Pakpatan 15, in Sargodha 175, in Mianwali 79 and in Khushab 34 NGOs have been deregistered.

Mian Waheed Akhtar, director general, Punjab Social Welfare, Bait-Ul-Maal, said that during his tenure which started from July, 2016, some NGOs had been deregistered. However, he admitted that most of the NGOs had been deregistered in Lahore.

When asked that NGOs were facing crackdowns across the country after suspicion of their being involved in anti state activities, the DG responded that they were not responsible for monitoring the NGOs. Law enforcment agencies monitore the NGOs, he added. He also admitted that some deregistered NGOs had contacted the Lahore High Court in this regard.

