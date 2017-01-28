ISLAMABAD: The new business plan of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should include strategies to improve safety, catering and entertainment, a minister said on Friday.

“Special attention should be paid to the loss making routes and with the passage of time new fleet of aircrafts would be added to offer world class quality services to the passengers,” Ahsan Iqbal, minister for planning development and reform said in meeting of special committee formed by the Economic Coordination Committee to bring structural reforms in the PIA and make it a profitable organisation.

Earlier, the minster had asked the management to devise a restructuring plan.

“A clear and shared vision strict adherence to merit focus on human resource development core functions customer service and accountability are essential elements to make PIA a world class airline,” Iqbal said. “Revenue maximisation, cost rationalisation growth-driven improved services and end-to-end envisioned business plan is required for the revival of PIA.”

Minister Iqbal said it is a make or break opportunity for management to fix and turn around the airline, “otherwise it would be highly unfortunate if the PIA becomes another white elephant.”

“The government is determined to bring back the lost glory of the PIA and make it the airline of choice,” he said. “Despite bearing strong foundations the PIA had turned into a loss making instrument that was because of poor management and political interference.” He said without clear road map and solid business model all efforts in this regard would stay futile.

“Accountability at all levels should be made mandatory and performance be measured continuously,” he added. “Customers could be brought back only if better quality of service punctuality and reliability is ensured.”

