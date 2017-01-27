Rawalpindi streets are filled with vendors screaming at the top of their lungs selling different types of items to passers-by. One can easily get fruits, vegetables, clothes, cutlery etc. in the streets.

Some of them set up mobile shops and sell their goods at unbelievably slashed prices. “I don’t mind even if most of these items are counterfeit or of lower quality but just as shinny as the original, serve the same purpose and available at a dispensable price. It’s also a convenient shopping experience specifically because of the bargain,” says Fakhar Abbas from Arya Mohallah.

“Many of the hawkers have pushcarts in their local areas and only engage in the activity part-time. Others do it full-time. The situation is similar in the inner city and suburban localities. As a matter of fact, hawkers can be placed in almost all settings. These are the ones who you’ll probably spot in the streets trying to sell to the casual observers,” says Qaim Alvi, a resident of Chah Sultan.

Anjum Hussain, , a vegetable/fruit seller originally from Shah Khalid Colony market but roams daily the streets of surrounding localities, has been doing this job since 2007 when he found out that to earn livelihood street vending is better than setting up a stall anywhere and giving rent.

“This was enough reason for me to do this. I don’t mind the occasional harassment at the hands of municipal authorities or the police as I grease their palms infrequently not with money but with some fruit as a gift,” he says with a radiant smile on his face.

Nazar Hussain who is not in agreement with better-off Anjum says: “Unlike my friend I am always at the mercy of civic body officials and local police though we both reside in the same locality. I sell vegetables and fruits at the Liaquat Road. While returning home I chain my ‘rehri’ at a safe spot like other vendors and leave my goods to the nearby shopkeeper. Our livelihood exists in a legislative vacuum, making us vulnerable to exploitation. I am not aware whether the law provides relief to us or not.”

“I have seen the incidents that cops and municipal authorities create by harassing these vendors many times. When they will be able to take a smooth drive daily without being tensed,” says Fizza Hasan, who lives in Amarpura.

“From eatables to fruit juices, soft toys to precious stones, garments to iron tools -- street vendors in the city sell a large range of products. But useful as they are, there is no legislation yet to provide immunity to the vendor community,” says Maher Ali, a retired government official.

“Today a considerable number of the persons employed in retail trade are involved in street vending. Of late, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of street vendors. Many unemployed persons, including educated youth, and those thrown out of jobs from manufacturing sectors have taken to retailing by setting up tiny retail shops, with very meagre investment, or end up street vendors. In fact, street vending acts as a cushion for the unemployed persons, and those displaced from other sectors of the economy,” adds Maher.

Waheed Hasan from Iqbal Road says: “I agree. Poverty is one major cause of street vending. Most people involved in it do not have the means to secure or rent authorized places to hawk their items. But someone needs to teach these street vendors some basic lessons on hygiene.”

