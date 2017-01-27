Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said 27 months have passed but no justice has been done on the Model Town killings.

In a video-link address to the PAT core committee, he said had there been a true justice-oriented system in the country the killers in the Model Town incident would have been hanged. He said it was unfortunate that the influential accused in the Model Town case were not even summoned or questioned. He condemned the double standards in dispensation of justice and said there seemed to be different laws for the haves and the have-nots.

He said PAT would not budge an inch from its stance on Qisas. He said if the Qazi Essa Commission could have been made public, why the Model Town case report could not be released?

Briefing the committee on the January 27 (today’s) rally, PAT secretary-general Nawaz Gandapur said the workers would gather outside the Aiwan-i-Iqbal and hold a peaceful protest rally that would march towards the Lahore Press Club where party chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri would address them through a video-link after the Maghrib prayers.

He said PAT had invited leaders of the PTI, PPP, PML-Q, JI, APML, MWM, Sunni Ittehad Council and other parties to participate in the protest rally.

He said PAT demanded that the accused, including the rulers, be summoned by the ATC. He alleged that the government was deliberately not releasing the Model Town Commission report and reiterated the party demand of making it public. He also demanded that all the accused in the incident be brought to justice.

0



0







PAT chief to address rally today was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181965-PAT-chief-to-address-rally-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PAT chief to address rally today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181965-PAT-chief-to-address-rally-today.