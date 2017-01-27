A young man succumbed to severe burn injuries in what investigators have described as a case of honour killing, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Shafi, was in a relationship with a girl and it was her brother who had murdered him with an accomplice. The killing was reported in the city’s Zaman Town, Korangi.

As per a news agency's report, police had recorded the victim's statement shortly before he breathed his last yesterday at a hospital where he was under treatment.

Officials claimed that two suspects, Fayyaz and Nasir alias Lamba, were wanted in the case. Fayyaz, it was said, was the girl's brother and Nasir was his accomplice. A hunt had been launched to nab the suspects. They also said that the suspects were known to have a criminal background.

