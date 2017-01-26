Print Story
Five Indian troops among 10 killed in IHK avalanche
SRINAGAR: At least five Indian soldiers were killed while four others went missing after a avalanche hit an army camp in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. Five bodies were recovered till last information, said an Indian official adding that a rescue operation is continuing to look for any survivor. Meanwhile, four members of a family were buried alive after an avalanche hit a residential house in the Gurez area of Bandipora district. On the other hand, a 27-year old civilian identified as Mudasir Ahmad Ganai died of cardiac arrest while he was spending night in his vehicle outside the District Hospital Budgam, officials said.