‘Sino-Pak trade corridor a lifeline for entire country’

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is fast becoming a lifeline for Pakistan. The fiscal impact of the project has been increased to more than $55 billion after China agreed to upgrade the main railway line from Karachi to Peshawar, a project that would cost $8 billion.

A major portion of the CPEC funds will be spent on energy projects to ensure Pakistan enters a new era in a bright and enlightened environment. This is a project from which the whole of Pakistan – each and every individual – will benefit, particularly less developed areas where economic activity will be generated.

This was stated by Saeed Akram, collector of the Custom’s Model Customs Collectorate, as he described the importance of CPEC and the Gawadar Seaport.

“From Khunjerab to Gwadar, three main routes will connect the whole of Pakistan to CPEC. These corridors are Western Route, Eastern Route and Central Route. Western route among others may pass through Sost-Gilgit-Batagram-Mansehra-Abbotabad-Kala Bagh Hassn Abdal-D.I.Khan-Zhob-Qilla Saifullah-Quetta-Sorab-Bisma-Hosab-Turbat- and Gwadar,” he said.

The Eastern Route among others is likely to cover Sust-Gilgit-Bataagram-Mansehra-Abbotabad-M2 to Hassan Abdal-Faisalabad-Multan-Sukkar-Shadad Kot-Khuzdar-Basima-Hosab-Turbat- and Gwadar. Multan to Lahore and then M2 is also included in Eastern route. Central Route may find its way, inter alia, from Sust-Gilgit-Batagram-Mansehra-Abbotabad-Hassan Abdal-Mianwali-Layyah-D G Khan-Jacob Abad-Rathodero-Khuzdar-Basima-Hosab-Turbat-to Gwadar.

These routes, said Akram, were not mere roads linking different cities to the Gwadar Free Zone and deep sea port, but would open new vistas of economic opportunities for locals and others in the region.

He added many Special Economic Zones and Tax Free Zones can be set up on these routes which will create a number of jobs and give impetus to the much-awaited double digit GDP growth of Pakistan.

According to an estimate, said Akram, distance between Europe and Eastern China will be reduced by 65 percent through Gwadar, 78 percent between Gulf and Eastern China, 50 percent between Europe and Western China and 38 percent between Gulf and Western China.

