Rs755m allocated for uplift of minorities in Punjab: minister

LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu has congratulated the Punjab government particularly Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the successful completion and inauguration of Multan Metro Bus Service as this project will provide the safest, comfortable and speedy mod of latest transport for the citizens of South Punjab.

He said the Punjab government had taken a number of concrete steps for the welfare of common citizens, including promotion and protection of equal human rights, peace, tolerance and religious harmony as Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) had been providing legal assistance to the victims of any injustice and cruelty in all the districts of the province. The measures to induct representatives from all the religions in interfaith committees and Minority Advisory Councils at district level are yielding positive results to establish a peaceful and welfare-oriented society.

He stated this during a meeting with the MPAs of minorities in Punjab Assembly Chamber, here Tuesday. MPAs Shehzad Munshi, Tariq Gill, Kanji Ram and others were present on this occasion. Khalil Tahir Sindhu said a sum of Rs755 million had been allocated in ADP of 2016-17 for infrastructure and civic development of minorities in Punjab.

Educational scholarships amounting to Rs25 million has been allocated in the present fiscal year for the brilliant students of minorities whereas implementation on five percent quota in total number of advertised government jobs has been ensured and monitored, the minister said.

He informed the parliamentarians regarding a mass media human rights awareness campaign successfully initiated on the eve of International Human Rights Day last December and total allocations for this purpose this year is Rs12 million.

Under different free training programmes, courses of three to six months are continuing for minority women by human rights and minorities affairs department in collaboration with Technical and Vocational training Institutes. The courses included embroidery, graphics and fashion designing, industrial stitching, cooking, beautician, computer operating, web designing, engraving and other trades.

The minister apprised the MPAs that rehabilitation of Railway Road, Nankana Sahib with the total cost of Rs30 million, sanitation and streets pavement surrounding to Gurduwara Janum Asthan with Rs20 million, human rights sensitisation among public servants regarding human rights conventions through training and seminars with total cost of Rs8 million and infrastructure development schemes of minorities with total allocated amount of Rs705 million are the major welfare and development initiatives of the Punjab government this year.

ETPB: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has decided to launch a grand operation against the land grabbers in Nankana Sahib with the help of provincial authorities concerned.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of Board members here at his residence on Tuesday, ETPB Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq said he had held a meeting with PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif who had assured full cooperation of the provincial departments concerned in vacating the land of Trust in Nankana Sahib.

He stated that Board members had also expressed their full support in vacating occupied land to construct Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib. He said Board had asked number of times Sheikh Rasheed, head of Awami Muslim League, to pay rent of the land, adjacent to Lal Haveli, he has been occupying for the last several years. He said if AML leader didn’t pay the dues, action would be taken against him accordingly.

“We have complete support of PM Nawaz Sharif and CM Shahbaz Sharif for Town Planning of Nankana Sahib and establishing the historic university, he claimed. To a question, Farooq said during the previous operation the Board had destroyed around 350 structures.

To another question, he stated that formalities of renting their property to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Hospital were being discussed with the ETPB.

0



0







Rs755m allocated for uplift of minorities in Punjab: minister was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181613-Rs755m-allocated-for-uplift-of-minorities-in-Punjab-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs755m allocated for uplift of minorities in Punjab: minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181613-Rs755m-allocated-for-uplift-of-minorities-in-Punjab-minister.