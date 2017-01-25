RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted the first successful test flight of surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Ababeel, which has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometers, says an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars. Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. This will further reinforce deterrence.

The CJCSC, COAS, CNS and CAS have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the missile test. The president and prime minister conveyed their appreciation to the team engaged and the armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.

