Operation conducted against journalists due to negative projection of development projects, says Sindh home minister; press club sealed

LARKANA: An armed group belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) attacked the Larkana Press Club, destroyed its property and warned the journalists not to give coverage to any other candidate contesting against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the by-elections, otherwise the repercussions would be severe.

On the other hand, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal claimed that an operation was conducted because of the negative projection of development projects being carried out in Larkana. He cited this as the reason to conduct operation against the office-bearers of the press club.

The home minister further claimed that Larkana was the centre of the PPP and no negative reporting would be allowed in the district. On the other hand, the local journalists negated the viewpoint of the home minister. They said that they didn’t believe in this kind of journalism. They said that they were independent to report about the negative and positive aspects of any project.

Later, the police and the local administration sealed the press club. On Tuesday morning, some armed men stormed the Larkana Press Club and brutally attacked the journalists under the supervision of Dargah Mahsori Sharif’s Shafan Mashori, Zafar Abro and others.

After attacking the journalists, they held the offices of the chairman and

executive secretary with the use of arms. Shafan Mashori and Zafar Abro warned the journalists not to give coverage to any other candidate contesting against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the by-elections otherwise the repercussions would be severe.

The journalists of Larkana Division announced protests and demonstrations after this incident. The home minister told the delegation that Shafan Mashori belonged to the area of elections and his reaction in the case of press club was according to the expectations of public.

