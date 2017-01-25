QUETTA: Three people, including a woman, died and seven injured as rain triggered flash floods in Balochistan.

Heavy rain continued falling in various areas of the province resulting in overflowing of streams and ‘nullahs’. Intermittent rain in the province has also submerged the roads. In Kharotabad, the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall while killing a woman and injuring five

others.

A seasonal ‘nullah’ in Kalat claimed a life. Meanwhile, a vehicle was swept away by flash floods in Chaman as a result of which one person died and two injured. The Balochistan government has issued travel advisory in view of the forecast of additional heavy rains.

Heavy machinery has been transferred to pivotal areas whereas rescue process has also been initiated in the flood-affected places. —NNI

Rain snowfall forecast for Pindi Division: Rain and snowfall are expected at a number of places in Rawalpindi Division during the next 48 hours. The Met Office reported on Tuesday that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, KP, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Sindh.

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Makran, Kalat and Quetta divisions. A strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country. This weather system is expected to produce more rains and snowfall in the country till Thursday.

