KUWAIT CITY: Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the new US administration was “fully committed” to the Western military alliance despite strong criticism from President Donald Trump.

“I am absolutely certain that President Trump and the new US administration will be fully committed to Nato and to the transatlantic partnership,” Stoltenberg said in Kuwait City.

The Nato chief also said he had received assurances from both Trump and his Defence Secretary James Mattis of continued US support for the alliance.

“I spoke with President Trump a few days after he was elected in November and he conveyed a very strong message to me that he personally was very committed to NATO and the transatlantic partnership,” Stoltenberg said.

He said he also spoke with Mattis on Monday “who expressed strong support to Nato”. “I am absolutely certain that the new US administration ... will support strengthening Nato,” Stoltenberg said in Kuwait where he inaugurated a first Nato centre in the Gulf region.

The Nato chief said he totally agreed with Trump and Mattis that European financial contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation must increase.

0



0







Trump, US administration ‘fully’ committed to Nato was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181516-Trump-US-administration-fully-committed-to-Nato/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump, US administration ‘fully’ committed to Nato" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181516-Trump-US-administration-fully-committed-to-Nato.