Police claim PO arrested from LG rep’s houseJanuary 24, 2017Print : National
TAKHTBHAI: The police claimed to have arrested an alleged proclaimed offender (PO) from the residence of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) office-bearer and convener of the Tehsil Council here on Monday.
The police claimed to have arrested the PO during the raid on the house of Tehsil Council Takht Bhai Convener Javed Iqbal in Qutub Garh. The police also claimed recovering weapons from the house.
However, Javed Iqbal rejected the claim and challenged the police to produce the PO before the media.Javed Iqbal said the police arrested his son and his friends who were students, adding the police took away licenced weapons from his house.