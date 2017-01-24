TAKHTBHAI: The police claimed to have arrested an alleged proclaimed offender (PO) from the residence of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) office-bearer and convener of the Tehsil Council here on Monday.

The police claimed to have arrested the PO during the raid on the house of Tehsil Council Takht Bhai Convener Javed Iqbal in Qutub Garh. The police also claimed recovering weapons from the house.

However, Javed Iqbal rejected the claim and challenged the police to produce the PO before the media.Javed Iqbal said the police arrested his son and his friends who were students, adding the police took away licenced weapons from his house.

0



0







Police claim PO arrested from LG rep’s house was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181383-Police-claim-PO-arrested-from-LG-reps-house/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police claim PO arrested from LG rep’s house" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181383-Police-claim-PO-arrested-from-LG-reps-house.