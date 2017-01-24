Yesterday (Jan 23), six people of the same family were killed when a car was crushed by a train. The accident occurred at an unmanned crossing. The train, Shalimar Express, was heading to Lahore. Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique directed the relevant authorities to investigate the incident. This has now become a routine – a terrible incident happens and the minister orders for an inquiry.

No satisfactory steps are taken to minimise such events. Earlier this month, a collision between a train and motorcycle-rickshaw claimed the lives of school-going children. The minister should not wait for another unfortunate incident and take some safety measures.

Sarang Kolachi

Hyderabad

0



0







Another train accident was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181323-Another-train-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Another train accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181323-Another-train-accident.