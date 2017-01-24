BARA: Additional Chief Secretary Fata Fida Muhammad Wazir on Mondayinaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children at the Civil Hospital in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency.

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khyber Agency Shahjee Gul Afridi, Khyber Agency Political Agent Khalid Mehmood, Assistant Political Agent of Jamrud Ziaul Rehman, Director Health Services Fata Dr Jawad Habib Khan, Agency Surgeon Dr Niaz Afridi and local elders were present on the occasion.

After inauguration the anti-polio drive, ACS Fata visited the wards of the hospital and inquired about the availability of facilities.

“It is our responsibility to make efforts for polio eradication,” he said.He said the day was not far away when the crippling disease would be eradicated from in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).To a question, he said the internally displaced persons of Tirah valley would soon be sent back.

Later, he visited to Jamrud prison and met the prisoners.He directed the prison authorities to release two inmates as they were involved in minor offences.

