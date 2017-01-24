PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday directed the relevant departments to accelerate efforts for the establishment of smart residential towns in Peshawar and Rashakai Industrial Estates, oil refinery at Karak, Haripur cement plant, hydel power projects in Chitral and the efficient management of technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) throughout the province.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Advisor to CM for Housing Dr Amjad, Advisor to CM on Technical Education Arshad Khan, representatives of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), administrative secretaries, chief executive officer of Economic Zones Development and Management Company and others.

The meeting was briefed about the establishment of two residential towns in Peshawar and Rashakai, the Karak oil refinery, cement plant and three sites for hydel power generation in Chitral, said a handout.

The chief minister directed to acquire land for all these projects expeditiously.He said his government wanted to settle the residential problems in Peshawar and Rashakai and other identified zones of trade, commercial and industrialisation in the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed to speed up work on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Peshawar city roads, pavement of streets and carrying out the expeditious beautification of the city.

He was presiding over a meeting on beautification, construction and rehabilitation of roads and flyovers in Peshawar. Senior Minister Inayatullah, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar, director general Peshawar development Authority and others attended the meeting.

