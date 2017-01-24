Rawalpindi

After prediction of heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during current week by Metrological Department, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has declared ‘Rain Emergency Plan’.

Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood said that leaves of all sewerage & drainage staff are cancelled. All the staff and machinery put on alert as rainfall is predicted from Monday evening to Friday by Met Deptartment.

Rain Emergency Units are being established at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Commercial Market and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed to monitor the situation during rains. He added that heavy machinery including sucker/jetting machines, dewatering pumps, sewer cleaning and rodding machines and water bouzers are deployed at ‘Rain Emergency Units’. Citizens are advised to seek help during rainfall by lodging complaints at their nearest complaints centres of Wasa or call toll free number 1334. Deputy Director Sewerage Muhammad Afzal can also be contacted directly on his mobile number 0332-5123897.

The Wasa managing director while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements made by Wasa directed that all the officers and staff of sewerage directorate will remain alert to cope with any emergent situation. Meeting attended by Director Sewerage Hamaad Fazal, Deputy Director Sewerage Muhammad Afzal and supporting staff.

0



0







Wasa devises ‘Rain Emergency Plan’ was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181304-Wasa-devises-Rain-Emergency-Plan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wasa devises ‘Rain Emergency Plan’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181304-Wasa-devises-Rain-Emergency-Plan.