Improve dietJanuary 24, 2017Print : Islamabad
Eating better may be as simple as choosing healthier foods. Here are suggestions from the American Heart Association:
* Eat more fruit and vegetables.
* Let your child choose a new piece of produce each week at the grocery store.
* Switch from refined grains to whole-grain products, including breads, pasta, rice, popcorn and oatmeal.
* Opt for liquid fats — such as olive, canola, corn, sesame or sunflower oils — instead of solid fats.
* Choose skinless poultry over red meat.
* Eat more fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids, such as trout and salmon.
* Enjoy fruit for dessert instead of baked goods.
* Make your own snacks, skipping packaged snacks that may be loaded with sugar and salt.
* Study food labels. Avoid ingredients such as added salt or sugar, saturated fats or trans fats.
* Avoid soda and other sugary drinks. Instead, opt for sparkling water or plain water with a twist of your favourite citrus fruit.
— HealthDay News