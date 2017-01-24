LAHORE

Former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is committed to eradicate corruption on every cost. In a statement issued on Monday, he said terrorism and corruption were the two faces of the same coin and the whole nation expected justice from the Supreme Court. He expressed the hope that the rule of law would be established on every cost, adding whole nation had kept eyes on the Supreme Court for eradication of corruption. Pakistan can only progress by eradicating corruption and bad governance, he added.

