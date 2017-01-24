GUJRANWALA: Workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz reportedly scuffled with each other during a party convention at a marriage hall here on Monday.

When the event started, some union council chairmen and their supporters tried to reach the stage, but the function organisers stopped them. It led to a scuffle between them. Dozens of workers also chanted slogans against the organisers.

The convention was addressed by the PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Hanif Abbasi and Maryam Aurangzeb. Earlier, a thief was caught red-handed while stealing a mobile phone from a PML-N leader’s pocket. The accused was handed over to the police.

