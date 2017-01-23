ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is deceiving the nation by issuing contradictory statements in public meetings and it is like the pot calling the cattle black.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister said the PTI chairman has failed to produce any single piece of evidence before the apex court on the Panama Papers case. She said that Imran Khan is used to levelling baseless allegations while standing on containers and fighting cases in public gatherings.

Earlier, Imran Khan, in his address to the participants of the Kasur rally, said Nawaz Sharif would lose his premiership if the letter of the Qatari prince proved a lie.

The prime minister would not walk away safe in the corruption case, he added. PML-N's Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan is proving that he failed to provide proofs in the Supreme Court. Reacting to a speech of Imran at Kasur, Chaudhry said Imran Khan was holding all public gatherings on the PanamaLeaks issue.

He said that if Imran had proofs, then there would have been no need of public gatherings. Chaudhry said that Imran wants to put pressure on the court while holding public gatherings, which is their old habit.

