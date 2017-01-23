Islamabad: Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next 24 hours.

A strong westerly wave has started to enter the western parts of Balochistan. This weather system (westerly wave) is expected to produce more rains and snowfall in the country during the coming week, an official of the Met Office told APP on Sunday.

In last 24 hours, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country, however, rain occurred at a few places of the Malakand Division. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Malamjaba 09mm, Kalam 08mm, and Pattan 04mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Parachinar, Kalat and Malamjabba -7C, Gupis -5C, Astore, Skardu and Bagrote -4C, Hunza -2C, Dir and Kalam -1C, Quetta and Gilgit 0C, Chitral 1C, Murree 4C, Muzaffarabad, 5C, Faisalabad, Multan and Islamabad 6C, Peshawar and Lahore 7C, and Hyderabad and Karachi 12C.

