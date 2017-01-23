This refers to the news report, ‘CPEC soars to Rs 5,700 bn’ (Dec 30). According to the news report, the total investment in the CPEC projects has risen to Rs. 5,700 billion. Some of the observations regarding the project are as follows: A railway line project, ML-1 from Peshawar to Karachi, has been approved by both China and Pakistan in the framework of the CPEC. It hasn’t been mentioned whether a new railway line will be laid in addition to the existing one or the existing railway line will be up-graded. The total cost of this project will be $8.8 billion. Is there any plan to extend this railway-line to Gwadar and Kashgar? Eight industrial estates will be established in all the four provinces including Fata, AJK, GB and Islamabad. One would like to know the details about the type of industries which are planned to be set-up in these zones. Two projects - the Orange Line at Lahore and Circular Railways at Karachi - have also been included in the CPEC. It may be mentioned that these projects pertain to two specific provinces and have no relation with the CPEC. They should be funded through normal annual development funds allocated to Punjab and Sindh respectively.

All the proposed projects should be displayed on the website of the CPEC and suggestions should be invited from the people. Another question is: Has any arrangement been made to stem expected corruption in the CPEC mega project? The memory of corruption cases like mismanagement of state-owned institutions, the Hajj corruption scandal, Ogra scam, Nato containers case, Pakistan Steel Mills scam, etc are still fresh in our memory.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

0



0







The CPEC and its projects was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181075-The-CPEC-and-its-projects/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The CPEC and its projects" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181075-The-CPEC-and-its-projects.