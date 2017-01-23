Terrors of war

War and violence had been in decline from 1945 to 2011. However, the recent Syrian civil war destroyed the soft atmosphere of the world into a vulnerable, critical and dangerous one. The deadliest Syrian civil war devoured hundreds of thousands lives and displaced millions. The war gave space and air to other new fatal wars in the world. One of the youngest countries, South Sudan, also came under the vicious cycle of tribal violence. Acts of war and violence are still prevalent in multiple areas of the world.

Post the 9/11 incident, the entire world came under attack. Wars in Pakistan and Afghanistan have killed at least 149,000 people between 2001 and 2014, says a recent report by a US think-tank. The Watson Institute’s Costs of War Project also reports that another 162,000 have been wounded since the US-led offensive that toppled the Taliban government in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. It is hoped that a day will arrive when there will be no more wars and violence in the world.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

