Rawalpindi

Soon after the Ahle Qalam Conference was over, a group of local poetry lovers organised a ‘Sheri Nashist’ (poetic assembly), in which local poets shared poetry recitation with well known poets hailing from UK, Karachi and other places.

‘Sheri Nashist’ was attended by a bevy of Urdu poetry fans who immensely enjoyed the thought provoking poetry of some of the leading participants. There was a variety of themes with some poets flashing between the inspirational and commonplace. Unfolding their feelings in a striking language, they kept the audience enchanted.

The poets were invited by turn to recite their Qalaam. A well-known poet Nadeem Hashmi, who flew in here all the way from Karachi, was the guest of honor; Hameeda Moin Rizvi from the UK was special guest. Nisar Turabi, who presided over the ‘Sheri Nashist’, was the last to perform. But with time running out, he could not do justice to his classical ‘ghazals’.

The participating poets got encouraging calls of ‘wah wah’ as every verse was appreciated. Nadeem Hashmi, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Dr. Nisar Turabi, Zahid Rabbani and Ali Bin Aziz etc. shared their pet values and interests with the appropriate inflection reflecting on love, beauty social issues etc.

Saleem Akthar, Nawaz Shahid, Irum Saba and Shamsa Noreen lived up to their reputation with their riotous splash of verses. There was a blend of the traditional and modern, individuality and diversity in their poetry. Some talked of the dreams ahead and of territories unimagined.

Unlike the run of the mill ‘mushairas’ where poets recite poetry after judging the mood and standard of the listeners, this ‘Sheri Nashist’ was quite warm and pleasant.

Some extracts from the poetry recited:

Dr. Nisar Turabi:

Dilay soudayee ko paikar ein rakh aayay hain

Hum kahani ko bhi kirdar mein rakh aayay hain

Tu ne sounpi hai mohabbat ki alambardari unein

Jo tray payar ko bazaar mein rakh aayay hain

Nadeem Haashmi:

Meri aankhoun ne jo manzar dekhay

Aisa lagta hai samandar dekha

Qaid kar lo haseen lumhoun ko

Zindagi faisla badalti hai

Zahid Rabbani:

Kaisay kaisay sundar supnay aankhoun he mein mur jaatay hain

Zahid kon kisi se poochay jurm yeh kis kay sar jaatay hain

Kutch Aawaazain woh hain jo mafhoom se khaali hoti hain

Kutch sannatay woh hain jin kay shour se undar bhar jaatay hain

Hameeda Moin Rizvi:

Jahan ghareeb ko nane javeen naheen milti

Wahan ghareeb kay dares khudi ko kia keejay

Janay waalay lout kar aatay naheen

Kis leeyay chora hai dil ka dur khola

Fun ka qareena dard ki soughaat ne diya

Ehsaas aisa zaghmoun ki bohtaat ne diya

Ali Bin Aziz:

Aankh kay zaaweyay batatay hain

Ratjagay khawab ka tasulsul hain

Shamsa Noreen:

Kohr pari hai sheeshoun pe aur manzar kutch dhundlayay se hain

Kum fehmi ki dhund mein liptay chaltay phirtay sayay se hain

Kaisay koi ghul mil jaayay aisay logoun ki mehfil mein

Baatoun mein taaseer naheen hai lehjay kutch itrayay se hain

Special thanks were extended to Faisal Bhai and his life partner Shamsa Noreen for entertaining the poets with delicious food and poetic tea. “Just see how the participants were held in awe,” said some, while crediting Nadeem Hashmi and Dr. Nisar Turabi, for hosting an event of this magnitude. They also took pride in the event’s success.

Hameeda Moin Rizvi said that she belongs to a family of writers and, therefore, attending today’s gathering was an apt opportunity to gratify her literary craving.

