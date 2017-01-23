LAHORE

Official record and goods were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in an office of Agriculture Department in the Mughalpura area on Sunday.

Electric sparks created during demolition work was stated to the cause of the fire. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts.

Dies of burns: A 22-year-old youth expired in a hospital on Sunday, a few hours after he suffered burns in his house in the Kot Lakhpat area.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan, a resident of Makhdoomabad, Kot Lakhpat. He had received burns when a fire broke out and engulfed his room.

Dozens detained: Police conducted search operation in City and Civil Lines Divisions and detained dozens of suspects.

Police verified the identity of the people through biometric machines. Those who failed to produce their identification papers for checking were detained.

Meanwhile, Lahore police also observed a two-hour general hold up in the City and arrested dozens of accused.

Girl kills self: A 21-year-old girl committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Ghaziabad area on Sunday.

The girl was identified as "I", a resident of Ghaziabad. It was reported that the girl had swallowed poisonous pills over an unknown issue, as a result of which her condition went critical. She was taken to hospital where she expired.

arrested: Police claimed to have arrested a number of criminals in various parts of the City on Sunday.

Shadbagh police arrested two robbers and recovered loot and weapons from their possession. They were identified as Zahid and Saeed. North Cantt police arrested one Intakhab and his wife Robina and seized 170 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Qila Gujjar Singh police arrested two bootleggers, an illicit arms carrier and 12 gamblers. Gulshan Ravi police registered six cases against kite flyers, identified as Ammar, Majid, Umar, Tahir, Ali and Abdul Rehman. Harbanspura police arrested one Waseem and seized 680 kites and 150 kite string rolls from his possession.

Naserabad police arrested two accused, Suleman and Saleem and recovered seven bikes from their possession.

Raiwind police arrested a drug pusher, Ashfaq, with 1,650 gram charas.

woman dies: A woman expired in hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she was hit by a stray bullet in the Shalimar area.

The victim identified as Rukhsana Bibi had been hit by a stray bullet in the Shalimar area. She was admitted to hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to morgue.

