Sindh’s ombudsman has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to devise a comprehensive plan to identify and take action against illegal slaughterhouses across the city.

Ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik issued the order after finding the stance of the KMC on the matter “unconvincing”, read a statement issued on Sunday.

The communiqué added that the ombudsman had taken notice of news reports with reference to unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in various parts of the metropolis.

It said that the responding officers of the municipal body had submitted a report that during the previous year frequent campaigns were launched and 14,248 kilograms of meat seized.

Cattle pens were, however, devolved to the district municipal corporations, and these enclosures were the main source of illegal slaughtering, concluded the ombudsman’s statement.

0



0







Ombudsman orders action against illegal slaughterhouses was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181022-Ombudsman-orders-action-against-illegal-slaughterhouses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ombudsman orders action against illegal slaughterhouses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181022-Ombudsman-orders-action-against-illegal-slaughterhouses.