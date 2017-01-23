-
Ombudsman orders action against illegal slaughterhousesJanuary 23, 2017Print : Karachi
Sindh’s ombudsman has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to devise a comprehensive plan to identify and take action against illegal slaughterhouses across the city.
Ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik issued the order after finding the stance of the KMC on the matter “unconvincing”, read a statement issued on Sunday.
The communiqué added that the ombudsman had taken notice of news reports with reference to unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in various parts of the metropolis.
It said that the responding officers of the municipal body had submitted a report that during the previous year frequent campaigns were launched and 14,248 kilograms of meat seized.
Cattle pens were, however, devolved to the district municipal corporations, and these enclosures were the main source of illegal slaughtering, concluded the ombudsman’s statement.