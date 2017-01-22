KARACHI: Dr Shaista Lodhi is returning to Geo entertainment with ‘Subah Pakistan,’ a new morning show on January 23. The show will be aired on Geo Entertainment, and Shaista is all geared up for it.

Talking to Abdullah Sultan and Umar Ameer Shah in ‘Geo Pakistan’ of Geo TV, Lodhi mentioned that it was a refreshing experience to return with ‘Geo Subah’ Pakistan. "For me coming to Geo is like coming to home. I was missing my audience. I'm glad to be back."

While answering questions, she said she believed that morning shows should move away from localised issues, especially wedding celebrations, and towards newer topics that would help build a more informed audience. She said that she had no plan to work in any movie as she had Geo Entertainment project. She said that she adored beauty and the beauty is joy for everyone.

Shaista said that she had taken some decisions emotionally and in haste and she had to face a lot of troubles after that. She said that now she would not take such steps hurriedly and remained careful in dealing all things calmly. She said that she had learnt a lot of new things through such experience which opened new avenues to judge the situation to take positive decisions.

With regard to aspiring youngsters, Lodhi commented that they should be driven in their goals and future plans. "Chase your dreams and don't listen to people who put you down. I come from a middle class family. If I can do it, everyone can."

She noted that there is a lot of criticism in media, along with the fact that appearances are given a lot of importance, and recommended budding talk show hosts not to pay any heed to it. Lodhi encouraged the burgeoning talent to shine, and stated that staying true to oneself is a major factor for success.

