An egalitarian society

Pakistan is divided into different social classes. The country’s elite is the most privileged while the poor class struggles to make their both ends meet. The elite class has an access to almost all the basic facilities. In fact, only the elite can afford the quality education in the country. It is unfortunate that the poor and middle class are struggling a lot.

This creates an imbalance in the country. The other two classes cannot match the ruling class which keep soaring higher and higher. It is the responsibility of the government to create better opportunities for all the people living in the country.

Aurangzaib Uthwaal

Okara

