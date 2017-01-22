Rawalpindi

What could be more exciting to paddle the bike along with the whole family and witnessing the serenity of nature with all its glory. A recent addition of these bikes to Ayub National Park has captivated the families to try it out and have fun in the park. Recently the administration of Ayub National Park Rawalpindi has imported these ‘Surrey bikes’ from China which has become centre of attraction for the local visitors and tourists. These are human pedal-powered cycles with two to six-seaters with additional seats for children.

These bikes were manufactured by the ‘Surrey company’ based in LA Marque Texas United States. They were designed to look like early 20th century automobiles with a bench seat, rack and pinion steering and a canopy top. They are commonly known as “Surreys” due to their resemblance to vintage horse drawn wagons of similar appearance and the same name.

These Surrey bikes are the visitors attraction in Ayub National Park Rawalpindi and are available on very nominal rent to have leisure ride inside the park. They look very attractive in the park with families enjoying the ride.

Director General Army Heritage Foundation Bri-gadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said that these kind of new innovations are brought in the park not only to attract people but also to give them the awareness and education.

